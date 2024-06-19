Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kirby Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. 531,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,077. Kirby has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KEX

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.