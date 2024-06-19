Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 52,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 630,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $87,627,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,178. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.