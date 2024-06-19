Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 66,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 373,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,576,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

