Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KW opened at $9.64 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

