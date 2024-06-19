Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.60. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 8,706 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$153.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.41.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

