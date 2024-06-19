Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,596. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

