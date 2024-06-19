Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,238. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

