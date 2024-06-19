Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $716,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.91. The company had a trading volume of 274,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.