Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,319,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,329,000 after purchasing an additional 959,514 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 4,384,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

