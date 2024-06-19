Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $233,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 263,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.