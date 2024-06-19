Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 25.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.50. 173,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,082. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $251.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

