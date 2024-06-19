Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. 2,722,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.19. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

