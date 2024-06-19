Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. 1,500,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

