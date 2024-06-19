Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,794 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SHOP traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,280,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of -377.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

