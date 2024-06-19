Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.58. 1,152,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,288,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

