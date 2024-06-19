JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 3% Higher

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.42). 218,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 205,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873 ($11.09).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.07) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 884.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 825.48. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,421.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

