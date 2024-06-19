JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPM stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,870,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

