JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Veris Residential has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,411,000 after buying an additional 1,425,528 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 978,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 248,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

