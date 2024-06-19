JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

