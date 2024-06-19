John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 45,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

