JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $255.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -398.52 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.38.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

