Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $130,626.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00128992 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,547.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

