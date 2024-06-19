Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $131,543.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,291.92 or 1.00040237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127989 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,421.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.