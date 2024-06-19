James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.05).

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

