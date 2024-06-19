James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.05).
About James Cropper
