Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. Jabil has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

