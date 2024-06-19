Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. Jabil has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Jabil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. Insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.
About Jabil
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
