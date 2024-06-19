Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,691 shares of company stock worth $1,042,715. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

