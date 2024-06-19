Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Featured Stories
