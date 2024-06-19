iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,988,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 1,401,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,674. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.