iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,275. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

