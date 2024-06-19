iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

