iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

