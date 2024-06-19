iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.