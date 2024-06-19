iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day moving average of $325.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

