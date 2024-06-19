iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.89

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.89 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 188357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.