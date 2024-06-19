iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.61

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 234609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

