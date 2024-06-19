iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.77

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.77 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 710437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.