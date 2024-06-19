iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Stairway Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $228,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311,062. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

