iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366,130. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

