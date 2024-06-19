iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. 19,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The company has a market cap of $827.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.