iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 44,409,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,450,082. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

