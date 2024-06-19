iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.36

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.36 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 3839199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.