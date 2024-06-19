iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 3rd Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 7.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 68,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

