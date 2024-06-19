iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

