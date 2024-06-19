iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. 970,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,866. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

