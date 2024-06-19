iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $549.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $549.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

