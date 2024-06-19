iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is NBC Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $549.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.24. The company has a market capitalization of $474.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

