Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 2,478,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,428. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

