Invitoken (INVI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,197.29

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $3,197.29 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

