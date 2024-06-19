Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 29,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical volume of 13,297 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

