Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2024 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2024 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $204.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.61. 5,711,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,359. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $182.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

