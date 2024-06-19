Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Invesque Trading Down 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

